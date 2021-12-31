Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

