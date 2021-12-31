Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 30,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,665. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

