Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Trading Up 89,800%

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) were up 89,800% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.42). Approximately 102,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,728,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £661.23 million and a PE ratio of 78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

