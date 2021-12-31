Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.81 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,141 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,484 shares of company stock worth $3,795,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.