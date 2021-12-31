Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

EVBN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

