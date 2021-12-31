EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 15.96 and last traded at 16.02. 16,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 356,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.16.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.73.
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
