EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 15.96 and last traded at 16.02. 16,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 356,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.73.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.