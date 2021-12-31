EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,278 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $477.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

