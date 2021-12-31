EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $12,091,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,150,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

