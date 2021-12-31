Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 857 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

