Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,141,000 after buying an additional 5,459,259 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock valued at $127,332,161. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

