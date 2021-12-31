Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,218,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.