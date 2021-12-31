Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $385.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.