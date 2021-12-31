Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $811.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $558.44 and a one year high of $915.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $835.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.