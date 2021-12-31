Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 123.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

KRNT stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.