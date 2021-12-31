Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,679.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,679 ($49.46) and last traded at GBX 3,674 ($49.39), with a volume of 154905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572 ($48.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.41) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.11) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,454.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,196.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

