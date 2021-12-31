extraDNA (XDNA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,568.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $387,755.30 and approximately $69,568.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,035.74 or 1.00069463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00291378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00429018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00149003 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.