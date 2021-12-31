Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extreme Networks traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 58201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

