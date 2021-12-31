Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.01. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $58,143.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

