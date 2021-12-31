Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of FANH stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

