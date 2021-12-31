Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

FIS stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

