Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 521,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,218,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.