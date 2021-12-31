Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

