Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,521 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,272 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 85.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

