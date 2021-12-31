Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $592,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 852.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

