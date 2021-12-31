Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $793,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.