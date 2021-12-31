Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $741,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

