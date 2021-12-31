Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 160 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $927.06 and its 200-day moving average is $901.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

