Financial Analysis: BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) vs. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 63.83% 9.72% 3.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.82 $111.86 million $2.04 6.31

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Apollo Investment pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

