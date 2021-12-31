Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 5,244 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 255,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

