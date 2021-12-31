Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 1,395 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

QUAL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.