Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 559 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $174.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.