Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.