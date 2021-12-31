Financial Partners Group Inc Has $381,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

