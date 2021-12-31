Financial Partners Group Inc Has $754,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $282.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

