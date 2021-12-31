Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 4,933 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

