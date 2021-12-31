Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.18

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.18 and traded as high as $39.43. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 27,030,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,772,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 405,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

