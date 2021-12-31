FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.83 million and $4.63 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004193 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 800,800,586 coins and its circulating supply is 465,130,078 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

