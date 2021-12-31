First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

