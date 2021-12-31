First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.32 million and the lowest is $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,574. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

