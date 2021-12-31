First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 908,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.