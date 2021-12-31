First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of FR opened at $66.02 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.