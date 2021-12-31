FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 363,193 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

