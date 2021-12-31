Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 336,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.