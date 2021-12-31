Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Increased by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for about 8.8% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $80,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 417.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

