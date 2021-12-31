FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.