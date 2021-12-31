Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fluent alerts:

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -12.24 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.73

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.23%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.