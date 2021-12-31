Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 520 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.79. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $221.34. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

