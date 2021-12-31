Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 315,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.