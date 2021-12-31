Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 13,901 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $56,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 94.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 34.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 225.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

