Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 3.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $75,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

PNC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.49. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.